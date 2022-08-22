Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7533.79 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.58 points or 0.22% today to 7533.79


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.36% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.81% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.12% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 5.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.81% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.25% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 149.25 points or 2.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.60% 0.84395 Delayed Quote.0.97%
FTSE 100 -0.22% 7533.79 Delayed Quote.2.25%
HOT NEWS