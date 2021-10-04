FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 7011.01 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.06 points or 0.23% today to 7011.01

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 97.15 points or 1.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.00% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.62% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Off 2.90% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 25.71% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.90% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 9.42% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 550.49 points or 8.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

