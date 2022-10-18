FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 6936.74 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 16.50 points or 0.24% today to 6936.74

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 110.59 points or 1.62% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, July 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 11.94% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.62% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.62% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 447.80 points or 6.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

