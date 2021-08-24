FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 7125.78 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 16.76 points or 0.24% today to 7125.78

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 66.92 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Off 9.54% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.31% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 27.76% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.31% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 11.21% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 665.26 points or 10.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

