FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 7403.01 -- Data Talk

12/30/2021 | 12:37pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is down 17.68 points or 0.24% today to 7403.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 6.02% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 7420.69 hit Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.24% from its 2021 closing high of 7420.69 hit Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up 15.54% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 942.49 points or 14.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1236ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.83892 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
FTSE 100 -0.24% 7403.01 Delayed Quote.14.86%
