FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 7175.70 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 17.77 points or 0.25% today to 7175.70


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 8.91% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 6.47% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.47% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 3.11% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 208.84 points or 2.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.28% 0.83886 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
FTSE 100 -0.25% 7175.7 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
