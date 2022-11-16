FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 7351.19 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 18.25 points or 0.25% today to 7351.19

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 33.98 points or 0.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.68% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.69% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.19% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.69% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 33.35 points or 0.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

