FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 7515.75 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 20.31 points or 0.27% today to 7515.75


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.59% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.04% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.86% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 131.21 points or 1.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1258ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.37% 0.8439 Delayed Quote.0.31%
FTSE 100 -0.27% 7515.75 Delayed Quote.2.05%
