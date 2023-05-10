The FTSE 100 Index is down 22.76 points or 0.29% today to 7741.33

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 37.05 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.41% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 22.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.41% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 5.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.41% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.53% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 289.59 points or 3.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1243ET