FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 7911.15 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 25.98 points or 0.33% today to 7911.15

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 74.44 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 24.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.73% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 459.41 points or 6.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1236ET