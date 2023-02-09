Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 7911.15 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 12:37pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 25.98 points or 0.33% today to 7911.15


--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 74.44 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 24.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.73% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 459.41 points or 6.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.88524 Delayed Quote.0.56%
FTSE 100 0.33% 7911.15 Delayed Quote.5.82%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.89% 1138.52 Real-time Quote.5.02%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.39% 1607.72 Real-time Quote.5.39%
HOT NEWS