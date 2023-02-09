FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 7911.15 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 25.98 points or 0.33% today to 7911.15
--A new record close
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 74.44 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Up 24.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 3.11% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 4.73% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 459.41 points or 6.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-09-23 1236ET