  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 7253.27 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 24.35 points or 0.33% today to 7253.27

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 7.92% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 7277.62 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 30.05% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 29.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.33% from its 2021 closing high of 7277.62 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 13.20% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 792.75 points or 12.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1230ET

