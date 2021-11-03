Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 7248.89 -- Data Talk

11/03/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 25.92 points or 0.36% today to 7248.89

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 39.73 points or 0.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 7.98% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.55% from its 52-week high of 7288.62 hit Monday, Nov 1, 2021

--Up 23.21% from its 52-week low of 5883.26 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 23.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.55% from its 2021 closing high of 7288.62 hit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Up 13.13% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 788.37 points or 12.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1335ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:37pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3735.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 6950.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pDAX Ends Flat at 15959.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 7248.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 481.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 4309.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Pfizer, Amgen, CVS Health, T-Mobile US...
12:18pToronto Stocks Flat; IA Financial Shares Rise on Record AUM, AUA in 3Q
DJ
07:21aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as -2-
DJ
07:21aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as Investors Await Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-Fed unveils bond-buying 'taper,' sticks with 'transitory' infl..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes
5Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

HOT NEWS