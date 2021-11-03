FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 7248.89 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 25.92 points or 0.36% today to 7248.89

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 39.73 points or 0.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 7.98% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.55% from its 52-week high of 7288.62 hit Monday, Nov 1, 2021

--Up 23.21% from its 52-week low of 5883.26 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 23.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.55% from its 2021 closing high of 7288.62 hit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Up 13.13% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 788.37 points or 12.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1335ET