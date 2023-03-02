The FTSE 100 Index is up 29.11 points or 0.37% today to 7944.04

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 67.76 points or 0.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.88% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 25.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.38% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 9.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.88% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.16% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 492.30 points or 6.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

