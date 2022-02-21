Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.33 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 29.29 points or 0.39% today to 7484.33


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 124.59 points or 1.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.99% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Off 2.45% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 15.44% from its 52-week low of 6483.43 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 13.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.45% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.57% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 99.79 points or 1.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1253ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.83186 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
FTSE 100 -0.39% 7484.33 Delayed Quote.1.75%
Latest news "Markets"
12:57pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 3985.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 3672.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pDAX Ends 2.07% Lower at 14731.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.30% Lower at 454.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pFTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis -2-
DJ
12:17pFTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis
DJ
10:55aDry spell worries Ivory Coast cocoa farmers ahead of mid-crop
RE
09:53aWorld stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
4Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
5Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

HOT NEWS