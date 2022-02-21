FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.33 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 29.29 points or 0.39% today to 7484.33

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 124.59 points or 1.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.99% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Off 2.45% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 15.44% from its 52-week low of 6483.43 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 13.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.45% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.57% from its 2022 closing low of 7297.15 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 99.79 points or 1.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1253ET