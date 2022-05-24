FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.35 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 29.09 points or 0.39% today to 7484.35

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.99% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.45% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.35% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 6.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.45% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.54% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 99.81 points or 1.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1236ET