FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 7724.98 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 12:35pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 30.49 points or 0.40% today to 7724.98


--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.94% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 21.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 2.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.67% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 273.24 points or 3.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1234ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.32% 0.88641 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
FTSE 100 0.40% 7724.98 Delayed Quote.3.26%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.72% 1119.54 Real-time Quote.4.94%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.30% 1571.74 Real-time Quote.3.52%
HOT NEWS