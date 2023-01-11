FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 7724.98 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 30.49 points or 0.40% today to 7724.98

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.94% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 21.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 2.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.67% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 273.24 points or 3.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

