The FTSE 100 Index is up 30.62 points or 0.41% today to 7566.84

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 231.44 points or 3.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 5.58% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 19.39% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 5.58% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 10.85% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.58% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 3.16% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 115.10 points or 1.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1337ET