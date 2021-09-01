FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 7149.84 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 30.14 points or 0.42% today to 7149.84

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.24% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 28.20% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 11.59% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 689.32 points or 10.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1235ET