FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 7149.84 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 30.14 points or 0.42% today to 7149.84
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 9.24% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 12.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 28.20% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 20.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 11.59% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 689.32 points or 10.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-01-21 1235ET