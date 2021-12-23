Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 7373.34 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 12:32pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 31.68 points or 0.43% today to 7373.34

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 175.31 points or 2.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.40% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.33% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 0.15% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 15.07% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.15% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 15.07% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 912.82 points or 14.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.40% 0.84491 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
FTSE 100 0.43% 7373.34 Delayed Quote.13.64%
