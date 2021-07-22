FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 6968.30 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 29.98 points or 0.43% today to 6968.30
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 11.54% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 9.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 3.02% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 24.94% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 12.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.02% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 8.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.98%
--Year-to-date it is up 507.78 points or 7.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-22-21 1239ET