FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 6968.30 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 29.98 points or 0.43% today to 6968.30

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.54% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.02% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 24.94% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 12.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.02% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 8.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 507.78 points or 7.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

