FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 6959.31 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 31.78 points or 0.45% today to 6959.31

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 127.15 points or 1.79% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 11.66% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 9.29% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.29% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 2022 closing low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 425.23 points or 5.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1256ET