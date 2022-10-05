FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 7052.62 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 33.84 points or 0.48% today to 7052.62
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 10.47% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 11.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 8.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 2.49% from its 52-week low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 0.81% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 2.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 331.92 points or 4.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-05-22 1235ET