FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 7052.62 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 33.84 points or 0.48% today to 7052.62


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.47% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 52-week low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6881.59 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 331.92 points or 4.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.87259 Delayed Quote.3.22%
FTSE 100 -0.48% 7052.62 Delayed Quote.-4.04%

