Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 7445.68 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 36.57 points or 0.49% today to 7445.68


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.48% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 2.96% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.85% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.96% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.99% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 61.14 points or 0.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.83582 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
FTSE 100 0.49% 7445.68 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Latest news "Markets"
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 3732.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 3661.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends 1.03% Higher at 13587.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 7445.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:29aSouth African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
11:19aNewly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
RE
11:17aU.S. stocks advance, Treasury yields rise following strong economic data, Fed resolve
RE
11:13aAnalysis-Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5China stocks extend losses as cautious investors monitor Sino-U.S. rela..

HOT NEWS