FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 7445.68 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 36.57 points or 0.49% today to 7445.68

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.48% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 2.96% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.85% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.96% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.99% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 61.14 points or 0.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1236ET