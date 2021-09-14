FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 7034.06 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 34.37 points or 0.49% today to 7034.06

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 10.71% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.58% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 26.12% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.58% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 9.78% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 573.54 points or 8.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1233ET