FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 7291.20 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 35.77 points or 0.49% today to 7291.20

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 60.66 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.44% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 16.36% from its 52-week low of 6266.19 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.26% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 13.79% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 830.68 points or 12.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1235ET