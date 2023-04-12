The FTSE 100 Index is up 39.12 points or 0.50% today to 7824.84

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 190.32 points or 2.49% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Off 2.36% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 23.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 2.36% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 14.63% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.36% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 6.67% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 373.10 points or 5.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1235ET