The FTSE 100 Index is down 38.48 points or 0.50% today to 7634.52

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 4.74% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 20.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.74% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 11.84% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.74% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.08% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 182.78 points or 2.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET