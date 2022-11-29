FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 7512.00 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 37.98 points or 0.51% today to 7512.00
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 4.64% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 18.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
--Rose 6.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.09% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 10.05% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 127.46 points or 1.73%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-29-22 1245ET