Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 7512.00 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 37.98 points or 0.51% today to 7512.00


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.64% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Rose 6.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 127.46 points or 1.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.86416 Delayed Quote.2.34%
FTSE 100 0.51% 7512 Delayed Quote.1.38%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.66% 1077.73 Real-time Quote.-7.64%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.48% 1530.63 Real-time Quote.3.31%
Latest news
01:47pEmpowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. Announces It Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination
PR
01:45pIraq has plans to raise oil exports in h2 of 2023 by 250,000 bpd…
RE
01:43pMarijuana Co Of America, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:41pIndia's NDTV says Prannoy, Radhika Roy resigned as directors of promoter group
RE
01:39pBecome A “knight Of Ai” By Joining Rackspace Technology At Aws Re : Invent
GL
01:38pTHUNDER ENERGIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:33pTwitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
RE
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
RE
01:31pEmyria delighted to be accepted into prestigious US pain initiative
AQ
01:31pEmyria delighted to be accepted into prestigious US pain initiative
EQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS