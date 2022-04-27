Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 7425.61 -- Data Talk

04/27/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 39.42 points or 0.53% today to 7425.61


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 45.07 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 5.74% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.16% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.22% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.49% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 6.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.22% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.70% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 41.07 points or 0.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1233ET

