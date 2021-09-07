FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 7149.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 37.81 points or 0.53% today to 7149.37

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.24% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 28.19% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 11.58% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 688.85 points or 10.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 1235ET