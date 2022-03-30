FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 7578.75 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 41.50 points or 0.55% today to 7578.75

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 105.61 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 17 trading days

--Off 3.79% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 6713.63 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 12.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 8.90% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 194.21 points or 2.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET