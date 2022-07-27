FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7348.23 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 41.95 points or 0.57% today to 7348.23

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.72% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 4.23% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.44% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.23% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.59% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 36.31 points or 0.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

