FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7482.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 42.63 points or 0.57% today to 7482.37

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.02% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 2.48% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.38% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.48% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.51% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 97.83 points or 1.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1237ET