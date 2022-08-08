FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7482.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 42.63 points or 0.57% today to 7482.37
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 5.02% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 18.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 2.48% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 8.38% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Rose 4.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.48% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 7.51% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 97.83 points or 1.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-08-22 1237ET