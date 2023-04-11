The FTSE 100 Index is up 44.16 points or 0.57% today to 7785.72

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 2.85% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 22.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 2.85% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 14.06% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 2.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.85% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 6.14% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 333.98 points or 4.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

