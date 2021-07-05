FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 7164.91 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 41.64 points or 0.58% today to 7164.91

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.05% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 28.47% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 13.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.28% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 11.82% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 704.39 points or 10.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

