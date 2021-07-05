FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 7164.91 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 41.64 points or 0.58% today to 7164.91
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 9.05% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 13.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 28.47% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 13.98% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.28% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 11.82% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 704.39 points or 10.90%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-05-21 1238ET