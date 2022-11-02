FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 7144.14 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 42.02 points or 0.58% today to 7144.14

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 9.31% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.89% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.66% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.89% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.66% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 240.40 points or 3.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1335ET