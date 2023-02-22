FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 7930.63 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 47.12 points or 0.59% today to 7930.63
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 83.68 points or 1.04% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 1.04% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 25.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 16.18% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 5.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.04% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 4.98% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 478.89 points or 6.43%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-23 1244ET