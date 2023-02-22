FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 7930.63 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 47.12 points or 0.59% today to 7930.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 83.68 points or 1.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.04% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 25.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.18% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 5.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.04% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.98% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 478.89 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET