FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 7521.39 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 46.15 points or 0.61% today to 7521.39
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 4.52% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 18.67% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Off 1.97% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 10.18% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 2.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.97% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 10.18% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 136.85 points or 1.85%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-06-22 1253ET