FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 7188.63 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 44.49 points or 0.62% today to 7188.63

--Up 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 8.74% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Off 6.31% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.31% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.31% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 5.31% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 195.91 points or 2.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

