FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 7464.80 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 46.65 points or 0.63% today to 7464.80


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 231.46 points or 3.20% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 5.24% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 6.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.71% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.26% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 80.26 points or 1.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1233ET

HOT NEWS