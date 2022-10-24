FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 7013.99 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 44.26 points or 0.64% today to 7013.99

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 89.00 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.96% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 8.58% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.58% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 370.55 points or 5.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

