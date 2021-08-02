Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 7081.72 -- Data Talk

08/02/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 49.42 points or 0.70% today to 7081.72

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.10% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.97% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.44% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 10.52% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 621.20 points or 9.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1232ET

