FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 7288.62 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 51.05 points or 0.71% today to 7288.62

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 7.47% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

--Up 28.89% from its 52-week low of 5654.97 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 28.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 828.10 points or 12.82%

