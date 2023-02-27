FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 7935.11 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 56.45 points or 0.72% today to 7935.11
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 0.99% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 25.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 16.25% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
--Rose 6.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.99% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Up 5.04% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 483.37 points or 6.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-27-23 1345ET