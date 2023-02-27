Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 7935.11 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:46pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 56.45 points or 0.72% today to 7935.11


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 0.99% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 25.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.25% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Rose 6.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.99% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.04% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 483.37 points or 6.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1345ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.37% 0.87961 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
FTSE 100 0.72% 7935.11 Delayed Quote.5.73%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.38% 1142.89 Real-time Quote.4.91%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.68% 1612.87 Real-time Quote.5.43%
HOT NEWS