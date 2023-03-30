The FTSE 100 Index is up 56.16 points or 0.74% today to 7620.43

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 214.98 points or 2.90% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 4.91% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 20.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 4.91% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 11.64% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.91% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 3.89% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 168.69 points or 2.26%

