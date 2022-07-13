FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 7156.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 53.49 points or 0.74% today to 7156.37

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 9.15% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 6.73% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.56% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 0.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.73% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 228.17 points or 3.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1241ET