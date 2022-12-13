FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 7502.89 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 56.92 points or 0.76% today to 7502.89

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.75% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 2.21% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.91% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.21% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.91% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 118.35 points or 1.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1237ET