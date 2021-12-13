FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 7231.44 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 60.34 points or 0.83% today to 7231.44

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 108.46 points or 1.48% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 12.86% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 10.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.07% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 12.86% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 770.92 points or 11.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

