Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 7231.44 -- Data Talk

12/13/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 60.34 points or 0.83% today to 7231.44

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 108.46 points or 1.48% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 14.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 12.86% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 10.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.07% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 12.86% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 770.92 points or 11.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.8545 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
FTSE 100 -0.83% 7231.44 Delayed Quote.12.87%
Latest news "Markets"
12:42pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Potential Coronavirus Restrictions Spook Investors
DJ
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 4183.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 3712.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 6942.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends Flat at 15621.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 7231.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 473.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, bank stocks drag London's FTSE 100; Omicron fears weigh
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Slide; Turquoise Hill Resources Shares Rise Following Offer to Mongolian Gov
DJ
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Novavax, Ford...
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors shrug off Boris' warning
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
4French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros
5New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex

HOT NEWS