FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 6826.15 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 59.08 points or 0.86% today to 6826.15.

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 260.31 points or 3.67% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 13.35% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 7.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Off 11.03% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.03% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 558.39 points or 7.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET