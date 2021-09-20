Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 6903.91 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 59.73 points or 0.86% today to 6903.91

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 123.57 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.36% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 8.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 4.38% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 23.79% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.38% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 7.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 443.39 points or 6.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1233ET

