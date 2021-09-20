FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 6903.91 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 59.73 points or 0.86% today to 6903.91
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 123.57 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 12.36% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 8.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 4.38% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 23.79% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 18.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.38% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 7.75% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 443.39 points or 6.86%
